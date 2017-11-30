Not guilty plea in alleged hate crime killing at Olathe bar

Adam Purinton leaves the room after he appeared by closed circuit TV in court from the Johnson County detention center Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. According to witnesses, Purinton yelled "get out of my country" at two 32-year-old Indian men, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, before he opened fire at Austin's Bar and Grill in the Kansas City suburb on Wednesday evening. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – The man accused in an alleged hate crime at a suburban Kansas City bar that killed one Indian national and left two men wounded has pleaded not guilty.

Adam Purinton is charged with first-degree murder in the February shooting in Olathe that killed 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla. He also faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder for wounding two other men.

The Kansas City Star reports Purinton on Thursday waived his preliminary hearing and the not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 8.

Purinton also faces hate crime charges in federal court.

Federal prosecutors allege that Purinton targeted Kuchibhotla and another Indian man because of their race or ethnicity. The third man was shot when tried to help the two victims.

