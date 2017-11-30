Lunch ladies serve up kindness

WNDU-TV Published:

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) – Cafeteria aides in Indiana helped cheer up an elementary student who was feeling a little down, and they were happy to help.

A few weeks ago Cindy Irons, the cafeteria manager at Woodland Elementary School in Elkhart, said a little girl asked to sit alone since she was having a bad day.

The lunchroom aides obliged, to an extent. Irons and other staff sat with and comforted the child.

“I sat there. I talked to her, just rested my hand on her shoulder just to let her know we cared,” Irons explained.

A few days later, her teacher approached the cafeteria aides telling them they reached her, and she was a totally different child.

That same day, the girl won an award for her grades, but she was dejected: nobody from her family was able to attend the ceremony. But the lunchroom staff did.

“We took a group photo with her. She smiled; she laughed; she went on with her day,” said Irons.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s