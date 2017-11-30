Lunch ladies serve up kindness

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) – Cafeteria aides in Indiana helped cheer up an elementary student who was feeling a little down, and they were happy to help.

A few weeks ago Cindy Irons, the cafeteria manager at Woodland Elementary School in Elkhart, said a little girl asked to sit alone since she was having a bad day.

The lunchroom aides obliged, to an extent. Irons and other staff sat with and comforted the child.

“I sat there. I talked to her, just rested my hand on her shoulder just to let her know we cared,” Irons explained.

A few days later, her teacher approached the cafeteria aides telling them they reached her, and she was a totally different child.

That same day, the girl won an award for her grades, but she was dejected: nobody from her family was able to attend the ceremony. But the lunchroom staff did.

“We took a group photo with her. She smiled; she laughed; she went on with her day,” said Irons.