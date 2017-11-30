Largest class of KHP recruits set to graduate next week

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas drivers will soon see some new faces behind the wheels of Kansas Highway Patrol vehicles.

Next week, a class of recruits will be graduating from training, and it’s the largest class yet.

23 weeks of training for various scenarios and other coursework have prepared 43 state troopers for the job.

“You get out here and really start making these traffic stops and learning how important some of the duties are out here, it just puts it all into perspective for us,” said Nathan Cox, recruit trooper.

Thursday, recruit trooper Cox and his group did DUI scenarios with actors to give them realistic training. Cox said studying criminal justice and working a year with inmates and parolees in Hays has prepared him for the road.

These new troopers all come from different backgrounds.

“It’s paramilitary and they have to be in shape, physical shape, mental shape and so we put them through the rigorous training we put them through and it’s quite an accomplishment for these young men,” explained Lt. Allan Lytton, KHP.

Lt. Lytton said on top of training, these future troopers go through an extensive background and polygraph test. Lt. Lytton said he is excited about this large graduating class because there is a statewide need for more troopers for the future.

“It is a large group and we have some retirements coming up we got to replace the people that are retiring and we are going to have more come up in the next couple years,” explained Lt. Lytton.

But this group of trooper recruits say they are ready to keep Kansans safe.

“It’s pretty exciting,” added Cox. “I’ve definitely learned a lot through the diversity in the class.

The group will graduate next Thursday.

