Justin Bieber’s bodyguard arrested on DUI charge in Miami

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France. Beverly Hills police said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, that Bieber will not face any criminal penalties after he accidentally struck a paparazzo with his pickup truck after leaving an event on July 26. They also say Bieber will not face any traffic citations. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

MIAMI (AP) — The head of security for singer Justin Bieber has been arrested in Miami following a crash that injured two officers.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said in a news release that 32-year-old Michael Arana was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

The Miami Herald reports two police officers were injured when their cruiser was rear-ended by Arana’s vehilcle about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Kendall, which is south of Miami. Officials said they were initially treated at the hospital and are now recovering at home.

No further details were immediately available.

It was not clear whether Arana is represented by a lawyer.

