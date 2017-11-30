Jim Nabors passes away

Jim Nabors, who starred as Gomer Pyle on TV’s ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ dies at Hawaii home at age 87.
His husband told AP said Nabors died at home in Hawaii.
