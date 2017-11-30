Inmate death reported at Cowley County Jail

By Published:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials in Cowley County report an inmate death at the county jail.

At approximately 7:10  p.m. Wednesday, an inmate at the Cowley County Jail was found unresponsive.

The inmate has been identified by Sheriff David A. Falletti as 33 year-old Jesse Crable of Winfield.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday. Additional information will be released at a later time.

