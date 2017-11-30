Holiday display company: Next best thing to Santa’s workshop

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — Inside the large, nondescript warehouse of a company behind some of New York City’s most beloved holiday displays, it always looks a lot like Christmas.

American Christmas in Mount Vernon is essentially a decorations attic for the nation’s largest city and the surrounding area. It’s piled high with every imaginable holiday decoration to adorn city streets and skyscrapers.

There are huge candy canes, toy soldiers, wreaths, trees, pine cones and miles of strung lights.

Displays at Radio City Music Hall, Saks Fifth Avenue and Rockefeller Center — except for the giant tree — are among the 700 separate holiday displays the company will do this year alone.