Great Bend police investigating fatal hit-and-run accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of 10th Street.

When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old James Zager, of Holden, Missouri, in the roadway, unresponsive.

He was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital in critical condition. He later died.

Witnesses described a light-colored, possibly white or light blue, full size pick up with a grill guard and an “oversize load” sign on the front and unknown Oklahoma license plate traveling westbound on 10th Street.

The Great Bend Police Department asks that anyone who may have any information about the accident or the vehicle, to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.

