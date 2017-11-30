Family, football team react to arrest of third suspect in Timothy Golden murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A third suspect in the murder of a semi-pro Wichita football player was arrested earlier today after a brief police chase.

Three men shot and killed 19-year-old Timothy Golden in his LaClede Street apartment on July 15. Two suspects, Dakahri Saunders and Richie Randle Jr. were arrested for first-degree murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Timothy Golden shortly following the murder, but the third suspect remained at large until today.

“I cried a little bit, because it’s just like, finally,” Golden’s sister, Natosha Golden said.

Natosha said every day is difficult without her brother, but last week’s Thanksgiving holiday was particularly difficult. It also pains her when her young daughter asks about her uncle.

Golden was a utility player for the Kansas Cougars, a semi-pro team based out of Wichita. Teammates posted the news of the third suspect’s arrest on a page they use to communicate, breathing a sigh of relief.

This story is developing, tune into KSN news at 6pm for more.

