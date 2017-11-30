Early Morning Fire Destroys Wichita Home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An early morning house fire destroys a home in South Wichita.

Just after 1:30 this morning, fire crews responded to a fire near the corner of East Gilbert and Christine. That is Southeast of Edgemoor and Kellogg.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, a neighbor saw flames engulfing the house and called 911. When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in fire and took over a half hour to control.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.