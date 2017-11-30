Early Morning Fire Destroys Wichita Home

By Published:
An Early morning house fire destroys a home near Kellogg and Edgemoor. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An early morning house fire destroys a home in South Wichita.

Just after 1:30 this morning, fire crews responded to a fire near the corner of East Gilbert and Christine. That is Southeast of Edgemoor and Kellogg.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, a neighbor saw flames engulfing the house and called 911. When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in fire and took over a half hour to control.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

 

 

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s