Deadly, destructive 2017 Atlantic hurricane season wraps up

MIAMI (AP) — It’s the last day of an intense and destructive hurricane season that included 17 named storms.

While the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season wraps up Thursday, it will be remembered for a deadly trio of storms — Harvey, Irma and Maria — that ravaged Texas, Floridam, Puerto Rico and numerous other islands. The storms killed hundreds and caused billions in damage.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in South Texas on Aug. 25, leading to days of downpours that dumped more than 50 inches of rain. Harvey damaged or destroyed about 200,000 homes as the storm system flooded much of Houston and smaller coastal communities.

Irma followed, hitting almost the entire state of Florida on Sept. 11.

Maria caused widespread destruction in Puerto Rico on Sept 20.

The Atlantic’s hurricane season begins June 1 each year.