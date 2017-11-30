Andover PD alert community after Andover girl followed home by strangers in SUV

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Police Department have released a statement alerting parents that an 11-year-old girl was followed home by a man and a woman in a white SUV sometime before 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

The incident happened in the Crescent Lakes addition near the park at Westchester and Woodstone.

Police are asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident, to please contact the Andover Police Department at 316-733-5177.

Read the full statement below:

This evening, sometime before 5:00 p.m., an 11-year old female in the Crescent Lakes addition, near the park at Westchester and Woodstone, reported that while walking home she began being followed by a man and a woman in a white SUV. At one point the vehicle pulled alongside her and the female passenger in the vehicle opened the passenger door, at which point the young lady ran off. Approximately 15 to 20 minutes later after arriving home, the Police were called. Officers immediately saturated the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

Description that we currently have is a White SUV driven by a white male, mid-40’s, thin build and bald. The passenger in the vehicle was a white female, maybe mid-40s, heavy set, shoulder length blonde hair, wearing a pink shirt.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Andover Police Department, 316-733-5177. Parents are encouraged to be vigilant and we will have extra officers in the neighborhoods over the next several days. Additionally, if anyone sees a suspicious vehicle or suspicious person(s), PLEASE CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY! Notifying Police quickly significantly increases our chances of successfully keeping our community safe.

 

