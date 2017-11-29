Wichita State Women’s Basketball tops Missouri State 72-58

WICHITA, Kan. – Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage scored a career-high to lead four players in double-figures in Wichita State’s 72-58 win over Missouri State Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (2-6) snaps a four-game losing streak vs. Missouri State in the series. For the second straight game Wichita State shot 50 percent from the field after not getting above 40 percent over the first four games.

Lozada-Cabbage finished with a career-high 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and a team-high seven rebounds. Rangie Bessard led the Shockers with 19 points – 11 of which came from the free throw line. Bessard was just 4-of-11 from the field and just missed her third straight 20-point game.

Jeliah Preston provided a spark off the bench with 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting from long range. Diamond collected all 10 of her points after halftime to go with six assists and four boards.

The Shockers shot a season-best 60 percent (6-10) from behind the three-point line and outrebounded the Lady Bears, 31-28.

Liza Fruendt led all players with 21 points, but missed all five of her three-point attempts. As a team, Missouri State (1-5) made just 2-of-15 from three.

1st Quarter

Lozada-Cabbage started the game on a personal 5-0 run with a left-hand hook in the paint and then stepping out for a trey. She would score eight of the first 12 points in leading the Shockers to a 12-6 lead with 2:30 to play in the period.

A three-pointer from Cesaria Ambrosio followed by an Angiee Tompkins turnaround jumper from the corner extended the lead to eight with less than a minute to go.

Alyssia Faye’s 10-footer in the lane sent Wichita State into the second quarter with a 19-11 lead. The Shockers were 7-of-13 (54 percent) from the field over the first 10 minutes.

2nd Quarter

Missouri State cut into the lead over the first five minutes courtesy of a 9-2 run. Preston then snapped the drought with a trey from the wing and then Bessard added a jumper to lead 26-20 at the 4:00 minute mark.

Four straight points from the free throw line for Bessard and another triple from Preston gave the Shockers their largest lead of the half, 33-22. The 7-0 run covered just over 3:00 minutes.

The Lady Bears added one free throw to wrap up the first half scoring. Wichita State led 33-23 after forcing 11 first half turnovers and 12 points from Bessard to lead all scorers.

Liza Fruendt led MSU with 10 first half points.

3rd Quarter

Wichita State built on its lead right out of the locker room with scores from Keke Thompson and Lockhart.

A Shocker 6-0 run gave Wichita State its largest lead of the game to that point, 49-34, forcing a Missouri State timeout with 2:11 remaining in the quarter. Bessard’s first basket of the second half came in the final seconds to make it 55-39 after three quarters of play.

The Shockers shot 71.4 percent in the period to add on to their halftime lead.

4th Quarter

The Lady Bears started the final frame on a 6-0 run of their own to pull within 10, but Preston’s third three of the game would come at the perfect time to boost the lead right back to 14, 60-46.

Missouri State would not go away. MSU held the Shockers without a field goal for three-plus minutes to shrink the lead to eight with 3:22 remaining.

Before picking up her fifth foul, Lozada-Cabbage drained a corner jumper to make it 65-55 and only 1:35 left on the clock. Four straight points from the free throw line iced the game with 51 seconds left.

Up Next

Wichita State wraps up a quick two-game homestand with a Friday matinee against Western Illinois. The two teams will tip at 12 p.m. CT in the Shockers’ annual Schoolhouse Rocks with the Shocks kid’s game.