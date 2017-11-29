Veteran takes service dog home for good

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This is a story of a Veteran and his special bond with service dog, Maxx. Matt Loveless met Maxx this summer and he says it was love at first sight.

“He was afraid that Maxx wouldn’t like him,” said Matt’s sister, Alisha Loveless. “But when we first met Maxx, he ran and jumped up onto my brother, licking him and wagging his tail; Matt cried he was so happy.”

Then came the hard news. Owning Maxx would cost $8,500, money that the Loveless family said they didn’t have.

“I wasn’t overseas when I got hurt, said Loveless. “My step son’s dad shot me in my front yard 5 times and they don’t give you stuff if you’re not purple heart or you weren’t overseas or something like that.”

Over the last 3 months the city of Derby raised over $5,000 on a crowd source funding page and Wednesday a local business owner cut a check for $2,000. This brings the total amount needed for Matt and Maxx to $8,500. This is just enough for Matt to take Maxx home.

“When we first heard the story, it really moved me personally and I think that anytime we have an opportunity to support our active military and our Veterans, especially those that were wounded, we should all jump at that opportunity,” said Derby Mattress Hub owner, Ryan Baty. “So, it’s an incredible honor to support what’s happening here and we wish you guys the best of luck and enjoyment with Maxx.”

Matt spoke on camera for the first time Wednesday, courage that he attributes to his new best friend and confidant, Maxx.

 

