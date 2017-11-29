Teen arrested in shooting death of Wichita man earlier this month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting earlier this month that left 19-year-old Nakari Moore dead.

It happened Nov. 5 in the 2800 block of South Hydraulic. Police said Moore was paying a bill at a cell phone store. When he was leaving, police said a 16-year-old suspect fired several shots into his car.

Police located the boy in the 1700 block of North Hillside around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The teen was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree murder. KSN is not naming the suspect because he is a juvenile and has not been officially charged as an adult.

