Students in Hutchinson say man tried to kidnap them, police investigating

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) Police in Hutchinson are investigating the report of an attempted abduction of three children.

Police say it was on the 800th block of Maple Street the alleged, attempted kidnapping took place.

Two of the girls and their caregivers spoke with KSN and say they were walking home from school when suddenly they were approached by a man.

Shakai Brown, who was one of the girls, says, “He said ‘come here’!”

They say a red and white truck pulled up next to them and the man ran towards them.

Brown says, “I screamed for help for Aarin, because she was looking back behind, and I said Aarin, help!”

That’s when they say an unknown woman came to their rescue.

Another one of the girls, Aarin Baughman, says, “She got out her car and told him to let her go. She came and grabbed his arm and pulled him down and then she slipped out the boys hand and started running.”

The girls made it home okay, a relief to their loved ones.

Christy McGee, Shakai’s legal guardian, tells KSN, “Aarin came to my house and I called her mom and dad. That was my first reaction, I need to call and let them know what happened.”

Aarins mother, Shawna Mulford says, “A lot of ‘ifs’ fly through your head all at once. Just to sit there and see and hold them and know that their okay is the first thing you want to do.”

The incident was reported to police and the school followed up by sending an alert to all parents Wednesday morning.

Police say they are investigating, but haven’t found the man, or the woman the girls say came to their rescue.

Mulford says, “We are still trying to find her. I would love to speak to her and thank her.”

Sgt. Paul Sack with the Hutch Police Department says, “No person or parent has come forward. It is unusual sometimes but sometimes there is a logical explanation for the delay.”

Police say they are still hoping to talk to the person that the girls say helped save them.

If you know anything at home about this investigation you are asked to contact the Hutchinson Police Department.