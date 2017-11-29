Police: Woman shoots ex-boyfriend during home break-in

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 32-year-old woman shot her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. It happened in the 5000 block of Newell around 9:30 p.m.

The woman reported to police that she returned home and noticed that someone had broken into her home. She grabbed a shotgun from her car, went to the door, and shot a 32-year-old man. Police later determined it was an ex-boyfriend.

He received a gunshot wound to the stomach. He fled on foot and was located by police. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said they are still investigating.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.