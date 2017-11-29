Police: Woman shoots ex-boyfriend during home break-in

By Published:
Wichita police (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 32-year-old woman shot her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. It happened in the 5000 block of Newell around 9:30 p.m.

The woman reported to police that she returned home and noticed that someone had broken into her home. She grabbed a shotgun from her car, went to the door, and shot a 32-year-old man. Police later determined it was an ex-boyfriend.

He received a gunshot wound to the stomach. He fled on foot and was located by police. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said they are still investigating.

