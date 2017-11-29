Police investigating attempted abduction at Hutchinson school

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson police are investigating an attempted abduction near Faris Elementary. It happened after school on Tuesday in the neighborhood south of the school. An older man wearing a mask approached some students and tried to abduct them. He fled in an older red and white pickup.

Below is a message sent to parents at Faris Elementary School.

Parents, We wanted you to know about an incident three of our students reported that occurred after school Tuesday in which an older man attempted to abduct the children. The students gave the description of the individual as An older man, wearing a black mask. He was described as tall and skinny.

The man drove an older red and white pickup truck. Hutchinson Police are investigating the off-campus incident, which was in the Faris neighborhood south of the school. Faris has about 20 staff who assist with school dismissal each day outside the school. Our staff are aware of what has happened and are looking out for your students. Hutchinson police also will provide additional assistance. If you should have any information on this, please call 911. As always, if you see something, say something. Let staff know; let police know.

