Man charged with first-degree murder of his girlfriend

Aaron Suiter mug (Photo courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man arrested in the murder of a woman over the weekend was charged today.

Aaron Suiter, 33, is now facing one count of first-degree murder. Suiter was arrested after his girlfriend, Breyena McQuitty, 25, was found dead at a home on N. Litchfield, in the Riverside area on Sunday.

Officers said the two got into a fight Saturday night, it turned violent, and she was killed.

Suiter is being held on a $300,000 bond and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 13.

