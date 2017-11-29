Kansas man dragged to death by carjacker who took his truck

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – An 86-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man died after he was confronted by a carjacker and was dragged down the street.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said Frank Davila died during the confrontation Wednesday. The carjacker fled in Davila’s pickup truck.

The Kansas City Star reports the victim was known as Frankie D, the name of the bar and grill he owned on Kansas Avenue for more than 40 years.

His son, also called Frankie Davila, said his father had just dropped off his sister after they had breakfast when he was attacked.

