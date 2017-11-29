Kansas man dragged to death by carjacker who took his truck

By Published:
(KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – An 86-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man died after he was confronted by a carjacker and was dragged down the street.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said Frank Davila died during the confrontation Wednesday. The carjacker fled in Davila’s pickup truck.

The Kansas City Star reports the victim was known as Frankie D, the name of the bar and grill he owned on Kansas Avenue for more than 40 years.

His son, also called Frankie Davila, said his father had just dropped off his sister after they had breakfast when he was attacked.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s