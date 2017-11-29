Honorary WPD officer Caleb Moraine meets Brian Arterburn, shares hope

(Photo courtesy Renee Moraine)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officer Arterburn hasn’t just been receiving support, he’s also been giving it.

Caleb Moraine was diagnosed with bone cancer back in 2014. It was his dream to become a Wichita police officer and meet Brian.

Earlier this month Caleb was sworn in as an honorary officer. And today, dressed in his Wichita police uniform, Caleb met Brian for the first time face-to-face.

Caleb also gave Brian a rock he painted with “Blue for Brian” written on it with a thin blue line.

