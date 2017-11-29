Hit-and-run in Barton Co. leaves one person critically injured

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Barton County.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the 4200 block of 10th Street in front of the Braum’s Ice Cream store. The victim was taken to Great Bend Regional Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The suspect vehicle has not been located.

More information is expected to be released Thursday morning.

