Gov. Brownback to meet with Mitch McConnell today

Gov. Sam Brownback (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is traveling to Washington to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell’s spokesman, David Popp, confirmed the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. The Kansas City Star reports Popp would not discuss the reason for the meeting but it comes as Brownback’s confirmation to be the next ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom has slowed, with no final vote scheduled.

Brownback said last week that he is hopes his appointment will be voted on before Christmas. He has already handed over some of his most important duties as governor to Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, including leadership over the state budget.

Brownback was nominated in July. A Senate committee narrowly approved the nomination in October, amid Democratic concerns about his record on LBGT issues.

