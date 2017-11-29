Gov. Brownback meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in D.C.

Courtney Ryan, Capitol Bureau Chief Published:
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (CAPITOL BUREAU) – Governor Sam Brownback traveled to Washington D.C. Wednesday to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on his confirmation to Trump’s cabinet.

In July, Brownback was nominated as ambassador-at-large for Religious Freedom.

In October, a Senate committee approved his nomination, but he still needs the full Congress to approve his nomination before stepping down as Governor. However, there are concerns over his position on LGBT issues which is holding up the approval process.

“It’s a situation I can’t really describe, it’s probably not good for a state to not have one clear leader,” said political analyst Bob Beatty.

Beatty said it’s odd to have the Governor hand the important responsibilities over to the Lt. Governor, like putting together the state budget.

Beatty compares Brownback’s nomination to former Governor Kathleen Sebelius.

Seblius left the role of Governor after being appointed  Secretary of Health and Human Services, by President Obama.

“If she did not get confirmed she was going to hop right back into the Governor’s seat and keep up her duties,” he said.

Beatty said by the time the new legislative session starts up in January, the state should only have one person running the show.

The State of the State address is expected to take place during the second week of January.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s