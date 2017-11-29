Gov. Brownback meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in D.C.

TOPEKA, Kan. (CAPITOL BUREAU) – Governor Sam Brownback traveled to Washington D.C. Wednesday to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on his confirmation to Trump’s cabinet.

In July, Brownback was nominated as ambassador-at-large for Religious Freedom.

In October, a Senate committee approved his nomination, but he still needs the full Congress to approve his nomination before stepping down as Governor. However, there are concerns over his position on LGBT issues which is holding up the approval process.

“It’s a situation I can’t really describe, it’s probably not good for a state to not have one clear leader,” said political analyst Bob Beatty.

Beatty said it’s odd to have the Governor hand the important responsibilities over to the Lt. Governor, like putting together the state budget.

Beatty compares Brownback’s nomination to former Governor Kathleen Sebelius.

Seblius left the role of Governor after being appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services, by President Obama.

“If she did not get confirmed she was going to hop right back into the Governor’s seat and keep up her duties,” he said.

Beatty said by the time the new legislative session starts up in January, the state should only have one person running the show.

The State of the State address is expected to take place during the second week of January.

