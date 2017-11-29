Future of Greyhound Park up for discussion

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The future of Greyhound Park is up for discussion at today’s Sedgwick County commission meeting.

Greyhound Park was the site of live dog racing until it got shut down in 2007, after Sedgwick County voters said no to adding slot machines. Since then, the building and land have sat empty.

Sedgwick County commissioners will consider selling the southern portion of the land through public auction.

Currently, the county owns the land and Greyhound facility but lease it to Phil Ruffin, the owner of the Greyhound operation.

If the commission votes to sell the land, they would find an auctioneer to being the process. The new owner would work with Ruffin to take over his lease, which ends in 2039.

Officials said if commissioners vote to not sell Greyhound Park, the county would continue to own the land and Ruffin would continue leasing it.

County commission chairman Dave Unruh said the county is considering a public auction to be open and transparent with the process, hopefully gaining the greatest revenue.

“We need to do this in such a way that it doesn’t look like we’re making a special deal or anything like that,” he said.

Unruh added that he’d like to auction off the property and use that money to advance the county’s day-to-day needs.

According to the chairman, the county government needs more space. He hopes selling the land will give the county the funds to find a new facility.

Unruh said he doesn’t believe it’s best for the county to be in a landlord position and owning property for “entrepreneurial type activity.”:

“We need to be involved in taking care of our resources and doing county business,” he said.

However, there is pushback within the commission on selling the property.

Some commissioners think the state legislature might approve another location for a gambling casino, according to Unruh.

He added that some commissioners want to wait to see if state lawmakers will expand gambling and revote to have slot machines at the dog track. If it reopens, Unruh said the county would receive about a one-percent share of any gambling revenue.

County commissioners will vote on the sale of Greyhound Park at the commission meeting at 9 a.m.