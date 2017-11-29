Fire department: Portable heaters need to be plugged into outlets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials said a fire last week Wednesday was caused by an overloaded outlet.

The fire sent two people to the hospital. It broke out around 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Market. When Wichita fire crews arrived, they found two people outside the home.

“Several extension cords were plugged into a series of three power strips, which was connected to a portable space heater,” said Lt. Jose Ocadiz, Wichita Fire Department. “Portable heaters need to be plugged directly into outlets.”

Both victims were treated and released.

House fire sends residents to hospital. Tune into @KSNNews at noon for more. pic.twitter.com/6MZvj51vdB — Ashonti Ford KSN (@AshontiFordKSN) November 29, 2017

