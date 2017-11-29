County Commissioners vote to auction land at Wichita Greyhound Park

Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners looked at the future of Wichita Greyhound Park that’s been in limbo for years.

They decided the way to move forward is with an auction to decide the fate of the former dog track.

Races at the park stopped 10 years ago.

That’s when Sedgwick County residents voted against adding slot machines.

“It is a dilapidated property,” said Jim Howell, a Sedgwick County commissioner: “It is a bit of a blight. I’m sorry that’s that way it is. But, that’s a choice that people who have the ability to make change can certainly change that if they want to under the current law.”

The county owns the land and Greyhound facility, but Phil Ruffin leases it.

Now the county board has voted to auction the land.

The decision came after discussion about a gaming site.

“Right now, Sedgwick County is faced with some capital projects that requires money,” Dave Unruh, County Commission board chairman. “I would rather have the value of my assets into something I’m using than holding onto some speculation in investment property.”

But Commissioner Jim Howell said it could be beneficial to not sell the land.

“The only thing that may be a benefit to Sedgwick County is if we don’t sell this property and Mr. Ruffin is successful in changing the legislation,” said Howell. “He’ll put slots there regardless of whether this is owned by him or leased by him.”

According to county officials, the current value of the property is assessed at two-million dollars.

But Unruh says, they have not determined the minimum price they will require at the auction or details behind when the auction will be.