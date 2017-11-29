3, 2, 1…Rockefeller Christmas tree stuns in annual lighting ceremony

By Published:
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit during the 85th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK CITY (KSNW) – Some might say it’s the most wonderful time of the year when NYC lights the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

Rockefeller Center got a lot brighter tonight after the 2017 Christmas tree was lit in New York City.

Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker hosted the event. They were joined by Harry Connick Jr., Gwen Stefani, Seal and Train.

The majestic tree will be on display until January 7.

