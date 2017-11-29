2 injured in south Wichita house fire

Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews said two people were injured Wednesday morning in a house fire.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Market. When fire crews arrived, they found two people outside the home.

One suffered minor injuries, the other critical. Right now, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

