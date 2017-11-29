2 injured in south Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews said two people were injured Wednesday morning in a house fire.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Market. When fire crews arrived, they found two people outside the home.

One suffered minor injuries, the other critical. Right now, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

House fire sends residents to hospital. Tune into @KSNNews at noon for more. pic.twitter.com/6MZvj51vdB — Ashonti Ford KSN (@AshontiFordKSN) November 29, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.