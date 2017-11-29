$143K in weed confiscated on I-70

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man and woman from Colorado are in jail after authorities confiscated over 32 pounds of marijuana found in their SUV Tuesday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy pulled over a 2012 Dodge Durango near the Hedville exit on I-70 around 11:15 p.m. for a left lane violation.

The officer noticed the overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and a search revealed 32.2 pounds of pot packaged for sale.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Ryan Cullen of Aurora and 43-year-old Maritza Ortega of Centennial on charges that could include possession with intent to distribute.

Sheriff Soldan says the estimated street value of the marijuana is $143,000.

