Wichita State cruises past Savannah State 112-66

WICHITA, Kan. – Samajae Haynes-Jones poured in a career-high 31 points to lead No. 8/8 Wichita State in a rout of Savannah State, 112-66, Tuesday night in Charles Koch Arena.

Haynes-Jones torched the Tigers with 21 of his 31 points coming before halftime, while only playing 26 minutes. He finished 11-of-17 from the field with four three-pointers to go with five boards and five assists.

Wichita State (5-1) scored a season-high 112 points on 54 percent shooting with a season-high tying 13 three-pointers. The Shockers also made 13 in the season-opener vs. UMKC.

Wichita State’s 67 rebounds are the most since the Shockers had 69 vs. Northwestern on Dec. 5, 1960. The school record is 76 set in 1962. For the second time this season Wichita State dished out 25 assists, one shy of its season-high 26 vs. UMKC.

The school record for bench points also went down on the night after Wichita State logged 68 points from its non-starters.

Five other Shockers joined Haynes-Jones in double-figures led by Darral Willis Jr.‘s double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Rashard Kelly scored eight of his 12 points in the second half to go with 10 boards.

Making his first career start, Austin Reaves notched 12 points – all coming behind the three-point line. Rauno Nurger and Conner Frankamp rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points apiece.

Coming into the game, Savannah State was known for using very little of the shot clock and letting three-pointers fly at a rapid pace. They didn’t disappoint. The Tigers attempted 55 three-pointers, connecting on 13 (24 percent). Overall, SSU shot 28 percent (22-of-80) from the floor.

Alante Fenner led Savannah State with 18 points. Austin Dasent and Dexter McClanahan added 15 and 10, respectively.

Both teams started the game slowly with Savannah State holding a 17-15 lead nearing the midway point. The two teams started the game a combined 11-of-37 from the field with the Shockers hitting just 5-of-17 and committing nine turnovers in the first eight-plus minutes.

Wichita State then utilized a 10-0 run to retake the lead, 27-20. Reaves and Haynes-Jones provided the spark with Reaves knocking down a three and Haynes-Jones getting to the rim in transition.

Following a Shaquille Morris score inside, the Shockers took their first double-digit lead, 34-24, with 5:30 remaining in the half.

Over the next 3:30 Wichita State used a flurry of three-pointers to hit the Tigers with a 15-0 run. Haynes-Jones and Shamet combined to hit three-straight from beyond the arc in the run to put the Shockers up 49-27.

Haynes-Jones added four more points to end the half to send WSU into the locker room with a 55-29 lead. Haynes-Jones lit up the Tigers with 21 first half points in only 13 minutes. The Wichita native was 8-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-4 from downtown.

In total, Wichita State closed the half on a 21-2 run to blow the game wide open. WSU finished the half at 48 percent shooting with eight triples in 18 attempts. The Shockers held Savannah State to 22 percent (9-of-41) and outrebounded the Tigers, 41-14.

Savannah State continued to fire away in the second half to cut into the lead. The Tigers outscored WSU by 10 over the first five minutes, but still trailed by 16.

Haynes-Jones drilled his fourth three-pointer to extend the lead back to 20, 72-52, with 11:55 to go. Frankamp joined the three-point party with back-to-back treys to make it 83-54.

Wichita State’s second 21-2 run of the game put the game on ice with less than seven minutes remaining and the lead at 95-56. During the run, Frankamp splashed a trio of three-pointers and scores inside from Rashard Kellyand Asbjørn Midtgaard.

Darral Willis Jr. pushed the Shockers over the century mark with 4:55 still to go and then Haynes-Jones pushed his scoring total to 31 just over a minute later. At the final media timeout, Wichita State’s lead was at 105-62.

Jacob Herrs and Brycen Bush all recorded their first points as Shockers when Gregg Marshall emptied his bench in the final two minutes.

Up Next

Wichita State travels to Waco, Texas, to face the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Dec. 2. The game will tip at 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU and is the first of three matchups vs. Big 12 opponents this season.