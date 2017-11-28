Wichita may soon allow larger fireworks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) It’s late November but city leaders in Wichita are discussing a hot topic, fireworks.

Tuesday, city council and Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow met for a workshop to consider changing the fireworks policy.

Wichita has tight regulations on fireworks only allowing novelty fireworks that don’t shoot off any higher than six feet.

Chief Snow says this puts Wichita on an island, surrounded by other communities and localities that follow state law, which allows much louder, class c consumer fireworks.

She told the council that it is very tough to enforce the city’s law — because people buy them legally in nearby towns and bring them back into the city.

“The way the ordinance is written, in the fact that we either have to observe it, with them having possession or using it, it eliminates us from being able to enforce it,” says Snow.

The council agreed to take a closer look at the policy during a council meeting in December.

Mayor Jeff Longwell says he would like to see Wichita allow larger fireworks, while vice mayor Janet Miller and Councilmen James Clendenin were opposed to the idea.

They say larger fireworks would be harsh for senior residents and changes to enforcement laws could be made to make it easier to enforce the city’s current ordinance.