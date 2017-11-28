Several honors for Wichita State volleyball

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State took home four of the top season awards in the American Athletic Conference for 2017. Head Coach Chris Lamb was named Coach of the Year, while Abbie Lehman was named Player of the Year and Emily Hiebert was named Setter of the Year. The team also earned the Team Academic Excellence Award after averaging the league’s highest cumulative grade-point average.

Lehman and Hiebert both earned first team all-conference honors along with teammates Mikaela Raudsepp and Tabitha Brown. Giorgia Civita was named to the second team.

Lehman is just the sixth player in school history to earn conference Player of the Year honors. She joins Sara Younes (2004), Sara Lungren (2006, 2007), Emily Stockman (2008), Ashley Andrade (2013) and Chelsey Feekin (2013).

Lamb, who is in his 18th season, earns Coach of the Year honors for the fifth time in his career. He was named Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year in 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2008.

Lehman, a senior middle blocker from Newton, Kan., averaged 4.20 kills and 1.55 blocks per set, while hitting .541 in conference play. It is her fourth-straight first team all-conference selection and she joins Mary Elizabeth Hooper (2008-11) as the only Shocker players to be named first team all-conference four times.

Hiebert, a senior setter from Newton, Kan., averaged 12.11 assists, 1.58 kills, 2.28 digs and 0.89 blocks per set in 20 conference matches. It is her third-straight first team all-conference selection and her second-straight Setter of the Year award.

Raudsepp, a senior outside hitter from Dundee, Ore., averaged 2.91 kills, 1.85 digs and 0.51 blocks per set, while hitting .267 in conference play. It is her third-straight all-conference honor, but her first as a member of the first team. She earned second team honors in 2015 and 2016 in the MVC.

Brown, a junior outside hitter from Spring, Texas, averaged 3.23 kills, 1.52 digs and 0.57 blocks per set, while hitting .259 in American play. It is her second-straight all-conference honor after earning second team all-Valley honors in 2016.

Civita, a redshirt freshman libero from Milan, Italy, averaged 5.06 digs and 1.03 assists per set in 20 conference matches.

2017 American Athletic Conference Awards

*Unanimous selection

Team Academic Excellence Award

Wichita State

Player of the Year

Abbie Lehman, Wichita State

Setter of the Year

Emily Hiebert, Wichita State*

Coach of the Year

Chris Lamb, Wichita State

Freshman of the Year (true freshman only)

Shelby Martin, ECU

Libero of the Year

Taylor Horsfall, Tulsa

First Team All-Conference

Kia Bright, UCF*

Carly Nolan, Cincinnati*

Natalie Montini, ECU

Lauren Mills, SMU

Katie Hegarty, SMU

Izzy Rapacz, Temple*

Emily Thorson, Tulsa

Taylor Horsfall, Tulsa

Abbie Lehman, Wichita State*

Emily Hiebert, Wichita State*

Mikaela Raudsepp, Wichita State

Tabitha Brown, Wichita State

Second Team All-Conference

Erica Kostelac, Cincinnati

Shelby Martin, ECU

Kendall Patterson, SMU

Brittany Adams, SMU

Kyra Coundourides, Temple

Iva Deak, Temple

Dana Westfield, Temple

Giorgia Civita, Wichita State