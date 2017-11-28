Search underway for missing North Carolina child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Local law enforcement has stepped up the search for a missing North Carolina girl after she disappeared from her home.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told local media outlets that investigators need a break in their search for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods, who was reported missing from her home around 6 a.m. on Monday.

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Mariah.

Kristy Woods told WITN-TV in Greenville that she last saw Mariah around 11 p.m. Sunday when she checked on her. She said her boyfriend saw the toddler around midnight when she got up and he told her to go back to bed. Once they realized she was missing, the couple called authorities.

The home is just west of Jacksonville and Marine Corps Air Station New River.