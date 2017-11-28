Police: Man killed in Kansas Costco had no specific target

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) – Lenexa police say a man who was shot to death by an off-duty officer at a Costco in Kansas didn’t appear to have specific targets when he walked into the store screaming and waving a gun.

Investigators say 58-year-old Ronald Hunt was living in his truck in the Costco parking lot in Lenexa before he entered the store Sunday.

Lenexa Police spokesman Danny Chavez says investigators have not determined Hunt’s motive for terrorizing customers and employees before he was shot. He says Hunt apparently never fired his weapon.

The Kansas City Star reports Hunt was a long-haul trucker who lived in the cab of his truck.

Investigators have had a difficult time finding any relatives. The only address listed for Hunt was the Swift Transportation Kansas Terminal in Edwardsville, Kansas.

