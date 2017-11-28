Operation Holiday looks for more donations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) While many people look forward to the holidays, there are some in the community who struggle this time of year.

Operation Holiday is one way the community can help those in need. KSN is, once again, partnering with Inter-Faith Ministries to help with Operation Holiday.

Every year, Operation Holiday provides food, warm coats and blankets to thousands of qualifying families and individuals.

According to organizers, the holiday assistance program can serve up to 15,000 people every year.

However, as of right now, donations are looking slim.

As part of #GivingTuesday, a nationwide movement to give back to the community, Operation Holiday organizers are asking for the public’s help.

Davis said they hope to raise at least $2,500 today, plus 2,500 donated items at the distribution center.

“It’s a community effort,” said Davis. “It truly does take a village and Wichita makes this happen every year.”

Operation Holiday accepts coats, food, blankets, toys and pet food.

They are most in need of kid and large size jackets — as well as protein, canned meat, canned fruit and cereal.

Items can be dropped off at the distribution center located at the old Sears at Towne West Square.

Last year, the program served almost 14,000 people — more than half were children.

Davis said the Operation Holiday has become an important resource for those in need during the holiday season.

“People come through with donations and say ‘When my wife and I first moved to Wichita, our first season we needed this program. Our kids wouldn’t have had presents without this,'” said Davis. “Or ‘I had a rough year a few years ago when I got laid off from aircraft and you guys put dinner on the table.'”

Do you need help this holiday season?

Applications for Operation Holiday are due Friday. People must apply in person at one of the application sites.

Remember to bring:

Photo I.D.

Proof of address

Proof of income

Social security numbers for every member in the family

For more information about the application process, visit the IFM Operation Holiday website.