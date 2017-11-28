Man hurt in crash involving deer near Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was injured in a crash involving a deer on I-70 nine miles west of Salina early Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver, 65-year-old Julian Gonzalez Lopez of Lexington, Nebraska, was driving a 2010 Dodge Charger east on I-70. He struck a deer that entered the road from the south.

He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

