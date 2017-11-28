Man charged with stabbing death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Darius Warner was charged Tuesday in Sedgwick County Court with voluntary manslaughter in the death of 30-year-old Theo Lolar.

Lolar was found stabbed in the 3300 block of East Sunview last Wednesday. Lolar died at the hospital.

Warner’s bond has been set at $200,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 12.

Warner is para-educator at North High. He is on paid administrative leave.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.