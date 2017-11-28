Man charged with stabbing death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Darius Warner was charged Tuesday in Sedgwick County Court with voluntary manslaughter in the death of 30-year-old Theo Lolar.

Lolar was found stabbed in the 3300 block of East Sunview last Wednesday. Lolar died at the hospital.

Warner’s bond has been set at $200,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 12.

Warner is para-educator at North High. He is on paid administrative leave.

