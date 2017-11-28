Family says huge Christmas display may end after complaints

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut family could be forced to turn off its intricate Christmas display featuring 300,000 lights because of complaints from neighbors about traffic and parking.

The Connecticut Post reports the Halliwell family’s huge decorative display in Fairfield drew about 30,000 visitors last holiday season, not counting those who just drove by without stopping.

Police plan to make some roads one-way and establish temporary parking restrictions while the display is up this year, preventing some residents from parking outside their homes.

Neighbor Nadine Losquadro has asked town officials and police to come up with an alternative plan.

The Halliwells hope to find a solution to address their neighbors’ concerns but fear this year could be the last for the display.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

