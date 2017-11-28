Court dismisses appeal in Fort Riley bombing case

This 2010 yearbook photo provided by Topeka Public Schools from a Topeka West High School shows John Booker. Booker, accused of planning a suicide attack at Fort Riley, was arrested Friday, April 10, 2015, while trying to arm what he thought was a bomb near the Kansas military base as part of a plot to support the Islamic State group, federal prosecutors said. (AP Photo/Topeka Public Schools)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A federal appeals court has refused to hear the appeal of a Kansas man who tried to set off what he thought was a bomb at an Army post to support the Islamic State.

A three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed on Tuesday the appeal filed by John T. Booker, Jr., of Topeka challenging some conditions of his supervised release. It ruled the Topeka man had waived his appeal rights in his plea deal.

Booker was sentenced in July to 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to one count each of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to destroy government property with an explosive.

He was arrested in 2015 outside Fort Riley in Kansas.

