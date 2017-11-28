Cessna to build new plane for FedEx

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Textron Aviation Inc., announced that is has signed on with FedEx Express for up to 100 of its new twin-engine, high-wing, large-utility turboprop – the Cessna SkyCourier 408.

The Cessna SkyCourier 408 will be offered in cargo and passenger variants. The cargo variant will feature a large cargo door and a flat floor cabin that is sized to handle up to three LD3 shipping containers with an impressive 6,000 pounds of maximum payload capability.

The 19-passenger variant will include crew and passenger doors for smooth boarding, as well as large cabin windows for great natural light and views. Both configurations will offer single-point pressure refueling to enable faster turnarounds.

Entry into service for the clean-sheet design Cessna SkyCourier is planned for 2020.

Textron Aviation has built a strong relationship with FedEx Express, which has utilized the Cessna Caravan platform in its feeder aircraft fleet for over 30 years.

“FedEx Express has had a great relationship with Textron Aviation over the years, and this new, advanced aircraft will play a key role in our feeder aircraft modernization strategy,” said David L. Cunningham, president and CEO of FedEx Express. “The Cessna SkyCourier 408 offers a number of significant features that will enhance our long-term feeder strategy.”

