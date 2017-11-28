2 die in Hays mobile homes of carbon monoxide poisoning

HAYS, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say two people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Hays.

The Hays Post reports that the victims were found dead Friday afternoon inside a mobile home. Hays Police Chief Don Scheibler says a gas generator was found running inside the mobile home. Because the coroner has ruled the deaths accidental, officials have not released the victims’ names.

