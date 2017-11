OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Olathe fire officials say a contractor died when a pipe ruptured at the site of a Garmin expansion plant in Olathe.

Olathe Fire Capt. Mike Hall said the person who died was working on a high-pressure valve Monday afternoon when it ruptured. He said the rupture occurred near a loading dock area of a warehouse.

No other injuries were reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Olathe police are investigating the incident.