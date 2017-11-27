Wichita State Volleyball Hosts NCAA Tournament Game

The NCAA’s evaluation and Wichita State’s ambition finally matched.

The Shockers, again, believe they are one of the nation’s top 15 (or better) volleyball teams and capable of playing to that level in a field of 64 teams. This year, they can prove it after breaking through one of the sport’s thickest glass ceilings.

Wichita State will host the first- and second-rounds of the NCAA Tournament starting Friday at Koch Arena. ESPNU’s screen said so early in Sunday’s selection show. The crowd at the Koch Arena Champions Club cheered and clapped when Wichita State popped up as the No. 16 seed and then, moments later, as a host.

Hugs, high-fives and fist-pumps all around. If you’re not in a Power 5 conference or if you don’t practice close to the Pacific Ocean, this is a rare moment.

“Pure excitement,” Wichita State senior Abbie Lehman said. “Joy.”