Wichita State Volleyball Hosts NCAA Tournament Game

Wichita State Athletics Published:

The NCAA’s evaluation and Wichita State’s ambition finally matched.

The Shockers, again, believe they are one of the nation’s top 15 (or better) volleyball teams and capable of playing to that level in a field of 64 teams. This year, they can prove it after breaking through one of the sport’s thickest glass ceilings.

Wichita State will host the first- and second-rounds of the NCAA Tournament starting Friday at Koch Arena. ESPNU’s screen said so early in Sunday’s selection show. The crowd at the Koch Arena Champions Club cheered and clapped when Wichita State popped up as the No. 16 seed and then, moments later, as a host.

Hugs, high-fives and fist-pumps all around. If you’re not in a Power 5 conference or if you don’t practice close to the Pacific Ocean, this is a rare moment.

“Pure excitement,” Wichita State senior Abbie Lehman said. “Joy.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s