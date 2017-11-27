Wichita Post Office to have Sunday retail hours for the holidays

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Post Office at 7117 W. Harry St. will open its retail windows from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17, Postmaster Ryon Knopik announced today.

“As we count down to the holidays, we know how demanding the season can be as we rush to get everything done on time,” said Knopik. “Opening on Sundays will help our customers’ check holiday mailing off their to-do list.”

Other postal locations in Kansas with Sunday retail hours on Dec. 3, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17:

Dodge City Post Office, 700 Central Ave. – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Emporia Post Office, 625 Merchant St. – Noon to 4 p.m.

Hutchinson Post Office, 128 E. First Ave. – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Independence Post Office, 116 E. Laurel St. – Noon to 4 p.m.

Junction City Post Office, 307 W. 7th St. — Noon to 4 p.m.

Manhattan Post Office, 500 Leavenworth St. – Noon to 3 p.m.• Newton Post Office, 400 Poplar St. – Noon to 4 p.m.

Salina Post Office, 211 E. Ash St. – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Topeka Gage Station, 1430 SW Woodhull St. – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Postal Service recommends the following Christmas mailing and shipping deadlines:

Military

Dec. 11 – APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail & First Class Mail

Dec. 16 – APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail Express

Domestic

Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 19 – First Class Mail

Dec. 20 – Priority Mail

Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express

The Postal Service will deliver more than 15 billion pieces of mail this holiday season, and a record 850 million packages, which is more than a 10 percent increase compared to 2016 holiday season.

Already, USPS began expanding its Sunday delivery operations to locations with high package volumes.

For more, you can log onto usps.com or go online to informeddelivery.com, which allows users to interact with their incoming mail and packages in one convenient, online location.

