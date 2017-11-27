The father of the 3-year-old found in concrete wants answers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Carlo Brewer identified the child found in a concrete structure as his 3-year-old son, Evan Brewer. We first told you this story back in August when Carlo, his family and friends were camped outside of his Evan’s mother’s house, demanding to see his boy.

“Everybody was there,” said Carlo. “Even people I didn’t know, everyone was there with me trying to find Evan.”

Carlo was granted custody of his son in July but he filed a missing child’s report prior to that. Evan had been missing since April and Carlo was desperate to find him saying that he and his family made friends with the neighbors on South Vine street so, they could watch the house where his mother, Miranda Miller, had his son. Carlo also involved the Department of Children and Families, saying he requested that the home be checked numerous times.

“Several calls were made to DCF trying to figure out if they knew something,” he explained. “Have they found my son or have they heard from her. She wasn’t answering the door. They weren’t answering the door to anyone.”

Carlo says he exhausted all of his legal rights in an effort to find his son. Outside of filing reports with DCF as well as the missing persons report, he also made several calls to the Wichita Police Department. Today, Carlo says he wished he could have done something differently to get his son back adding that the last time he saw Evan, he had skin missing from his nose.

“I wish I would have just taken him with me the last time I saw him,” he said. “I should have just took him home and kept him.”

Carlo recalls one experience of trying to get his son and being attacked by Miller’s boyfriend, Stephan Bodine.

“He ran out of the house with some sort of weapon and popped my tire, we have the whole thing on video.”

Bodine and Miller were both arrested in August for charges unrelated to Evan’s death. Carlo say’s the day he got the news that they were being taken in, he was relieved because he thought he would be reunited with his son.

“It happened a little before I got of work so I left work early and raced there because I was just 100 percent sure that they were just about to release Evan to me,” he explained. “We sat around for a while and then they arrested Bodine and Evan wasn’t there and I didn’t know what to think after that. I didn’t even know where to look because I’d already reached out to anyone that I could think of that would have him.”

Evan’s body was found a few days after the arrest. Now Carlo and his family await the charges as they say coming to grips with closure seems so far away.

“I don’t feel like this is a wound that will ever heal,” he said. “It’s really that difficult. I feel failed. I feel like everybody failed Evan. I wish there was something else that I could have done.”

The autopsy results for Evan have not been released. We will continue to follow this story and bring new information as it comes.