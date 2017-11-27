Skylar Thompson Named Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the second time in as many weeks, Kansas State redshirt freshman quarterback Skylar Thompson has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after leading the Wildcats to a 20-19 comeback victory over Iowa State, the conference office announced Monday.

Thompson, who was also honored following the Wildcats’ 45-40 upset win at No. 10 Oklahoma State, picked up K-State’s eighth player of the week accolade this year and the 51st since 2011, which is tied for the most in the Big 12 over the last six years.

For the second time this season, Thompson led the Wildcats to a fourth-quarter comeback win after trailing by double digits in the final quarter. The Independence, Missouri, product tossed a one-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber as time expired to help K-State turn a 19-7 deficit midway through the fourth quarter into a one-point victory.

Down 19-14 with 1:55 to go in the game, Thompson engineered a 10-play, 87-yard game-winning drive in which he completed 7-of-9 passes for 78 yards and the game-winner. For the game, Thompson was 15-of-21 for 152 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He also ran for 12 yards and a touchdown.