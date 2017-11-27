Police investigate deadly shooting in east Topeka

By Published:
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Topeka early Monday morning. (KSNT Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in east Topeka.

Police said in a news release that officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound while responding to a shooting early Monday. The release says emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released.

No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information is urged to call police or a tips hotline.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s