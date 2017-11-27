Police investigate deadly shooting in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in east Topeka.

Police said in a news release that officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound while responding to a shooting early Monday. The release says emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released.

No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information is urged to call police or a tips hotline.

