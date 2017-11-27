Pizza Hut delivery driver found dead in trunk of car

Wichita police said a Pizza Hut delivery driver was found dead in the trunk of a car in the 7800 block of East Pagent early Sunday morning. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a Pizza Hut delivery driver was found dead in a car in the 7800 block of East Pagent Street Sunday morning.

Officers were called shortly before noon. Twenty-six-year-old Hasan Rahman was found inside the trunk with a gunshot wound.

“Mr. Rahman and his vehicle was reported as missing. He was a pizza delivery driver. He delivered two orders in the 1100 block and 1300 block of North Williamsburg,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department. “He did not return back to the restaurant after these deliveries.”

Police said the restaurant sent out coworkers to his last deliveries, and they located some items belonging to the restaurant in the yard of his last delivery.

An attempt to locate was placed with police, and officers searched the last locations of his deliveries. Right now, police are still looking for leads.

“We are looking at other pizza delivery driver robberies. This is out of the norm of what we have,” added Lt. Ojile.

Lt. Ojile was asked if the homicide on Huntington Street was connected.

“We are looking at every angle. We have no evidence to show that they are related,” Lt. Ojile responded. “You start from the beginning and start where you can. We are drawing evidence from friends, neighbors and see where it all leads us. ”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department homicide section at 316-268-4182 or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

