Update: Officer Brian Arterburn will be returning home today

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN continues to stay in contact with the family of injured Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn.

His wife, Claudale told KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann Monday that he might be able to come home in a few weeks.  Then, on Tuesday, she shared this post:

Brian is doing amazing and he is going to be discharged from TIRR hospital tomorrow!!  We will be home by tomorrow evening!! We aren’t releasing the time or the other details at this time, because our family would like some privacy until we are safely back home. Brian will be discharged directly to home and he will continue rehabilitation as an out patient in Wichita.”

Claudale shared photos of him baking cookies at a rehab facility in Houston where he is recovering from a brain injury. In another picture, it shows them Christmas shopping at Bass Pro Shop. See the photos in the video below.

 

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s