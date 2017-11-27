Update: Officer Brian Arterburn will be returning home today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN continues to stay in contact with the family of injured Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn.

His wife, Claudale told KSN’s Stephanie Bergmann Monday that he might be able to come home in a few weeks. Then, on Tuesday, she shared this post:

Brian is doing amazing and he is going to be discharged from TIRR hospital tomorrow!! We will be home by tomorrow evening!! We aren’t releasing the time or the other details at this time, because our family would like some privacy until we are safely back home. Brian will be discharged directly to home and he will continue rehabilitation as an out patient in Wichita.”

Claudale shared photos of him baking cookies at a rehab facility in Houston where he is recovering from a brain injury. In another picture, it shows them Christmas shopping at Bass Pro Shop. See the photos in the video below.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.